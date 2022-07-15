Police ask for help identifying suspects who stole over $4,000 worth of items from Planet Doom

IDAHO FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects who broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items.

In a news release, the Idaho Falls Police Department said officers are investigating a burglary that happened early Friday morning at Planet Doom on 1st Street.

According to security footage, it appears two people forced their way into the building around 1:30 a.m. and left shortly after 3 a.m.

The suspects caused damage to the building.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identities or other information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department by calling (208) 529-1200 or East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Click here.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department