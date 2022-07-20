Two people hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle in Victor

VICTOR — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Idaho Highway 33 and Sagebrush Drive in Victor.

The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18.

Police reports show a 38-year-old male from Harrah, Washington, was driving eastbound on ID-33 in a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a utility trailer. A vehicle in front of the Dodge stopped to make a left turn onto Sagebrush Drive. The Dodge swerved into the oncoming lane of travel to avoid a collision with the stopped vehicle.

A 2006 Chevrolet Uplander was driving westbound on ID-33. The driver of the Chevrolet was a 46-year-old male from Ucon and the passenger was a 53-year-old female from Roberts.

The Dodge struck the side of the Chevrolet, and the Chevrolet rolled, coming to a stop off the right shoulder of ID-33.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The Dodge came to rest in the westbound lane of travel. The driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt.

Neither of the occupants of the Chevrolet were wearing seatbelts. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance, and the passenger was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance.

ID-33 was blocked for approximately three hours.