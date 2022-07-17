U.S. Marshals searching for dangerous, potentially armed registered sex offender

FORT HALL — Authorities are requesting assistance locating a registered sex offender.

Jonathan Jacob Ish, Jr., 41, is wanted for violating federal probation, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ish is from Fort Hall. He is 6-foot-2, 360 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair and uses the nickname “The Biggie Biggie.” He is believed to be in the Fort Hall-Pocatello-Blackfoot region.

In addition to a sex crime conviction in 2014, Ish was most recently convicted on an aggravated assault charge in 2018.

Due to this criminal history, he should be considered dangerous and may be armed.

Anyone with information that could lead to Ish’s capture is asked to call the Marshals at (208) 317-2904.