5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20

ASHTON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 364 in Fremont County.

The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Police reports show the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck heading eastbound on US-20.

The Subaru was occupied by a male 23-year-old driver, a 23-year-old male passenger, a 22-year-old male passenger, a 21-year-old male passenger and a 20-year-old male passenger who were all from Burley.

The driver and front passenger were wearing their seatbelts and the three back passengers were not wearing their seatbelts. All occupants of the Subaru were transported to a nearby hospital by ground ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

The driver of the semi-truck was a 57-year-old male from Pennsylvania. He was wearing his seatbelt and was not transported.

All lanes were blocked, in both ways, for approximately two hours while emergency responders worked to assist occupants and clear the scene.

Courtesy Fremont County Emergency Management