Dangerous inmate missing from jail apprehended in Utah

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County felony warrant for escape.

Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday and reviewing the potential for further charges.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those who sent tips and information to dispatch and through East Idaho Crime Stoppers, which helped solidify investigative information found by Deputies.

Any time suspicious or criminal activity is observed, the public can send tips anonymously online through the Crime Stoppers website at www.IFcrime.org or from the P3tips app on your mobile device.