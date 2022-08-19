Deputies looking for missing jail inmate

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould.

Gould, an inmate at the Bonneville County Jail, was released on court-ordered furlough Friday morning due to return by 1 p.m. After Gould failed to return, deputies began notifying area law enforcement to be on the lookout for him.

Gould had been incarcerated pending multiple charges for attempted strangulation, intimidating a witness and several violations of a no-contact order. Gould should not be approached and considered dangerous.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to immediately call Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or your local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can also be sent to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.ifcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.