Wanted man arrested for alleged attempted strangulation

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Meadow Creek area last Saturday night (July 2) after receiving a report of a woman that may be injured in that area.

Dispatch received the call around 9:20 p.m. and advised deputies the woman may have been beaten up by her boyfriend, 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. Deputies located two vehicles traveling on Meadow Creek Road east of Ririe Reservoir and contacted the victim in one vehicle and Mr. Gould driving another vehicle.

Deputies could see the victim had multiple scrapes and bruises on her legs, arms, and hands as well as red marks on her neck. The victim told deputies she had met Gould in that area to talk but then started to argue, resulting in Gould grabbing her by the throat and putting her in a chokehold. The victim advised she had a hard time breathing and deputies noted her voice was raspy as she was coughing and struggling to speak to them.

In talking with Mr. Gould, deputies discovered his driver’s license was suspended and there was an active misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in Bonneville County from a previous arrest. Mr. Gould was taken to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked for felony attempted strangulation and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Gould was also issued a citation for misdemeanor driving without privileges.