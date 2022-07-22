Man accused of strangling a woman appears in court

IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court this week after allegations that he tried to strangle a woman.

Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was charged with attempted strangulation for allegedly attacking a woman at a park in Idaho Falls.

In court on Tuesday, Gould and his lawyer argued for release to pre-trial services, a bond reduction, and to modify or dismiss a no-contact order with the victim.

After testimony from the victim, who agreed that the no-contact order should be dismissed, Judge Michelle Mallard denied all requests, citing that Gould has multiple other pending charges, including a pending DUI charge from April and a recent misdemeanor for failure to appear from a previous arrest.

Court documents show the altercation happened on July 2, when Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies received a report that there was an injured woman near the Meadow Creek area. The call also said that the woman may have been beaten up by Gould.

Deputies responded to the area and saw two vehicles driving on Meadow Creek Road. They were able to contact both drivers, one of whom was the victim and the other was Gould.

Deputies noticed the victim had “multiple scrapes and bruises on her legs, arms, and hands as well as red marks on her neck,” according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies she had met Gould to talk, but then the two started to argue, resulting in Gould allegedly grabbing her by the throat and putting her in a chokehold.

Deputies were told by the victim she was having difficulty breathing, and it was noted that her voice was “raspy as she was coughing and struggling to speak.”

When deputies interviewed Gould, they discovered his driver’s license was suspended and there was an active misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in Bonneville County from a previous arrest.

Gould was then booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where he was charged with felony attempted strangulation and for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Gould was also issued a citation for misdemeanor driving without privileges.

Though Gould has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, Gould could spend up to 15 years in prison. Further appearances in court have not yet been scheduled.