East Idaho Eats: Moe Bowlz offers tasty Jamaican jerk chicken and slow roasted pulled pork

IDAHO FALLS — A burgundy-colored food truck filled with delicious smells of slow-roasted pulled pork and Jamaican jerk chicken offers tasty, healthy and gluten-free food options that you won’t want to miss.

Moe Bowlz has been around for one year and the owners are on the go by being involved in several community events and catering. Velisha Howard owns the business and her husband, David Howard is the co-owner.

Velisha Howard and David Howard. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s (called) Moe Bowlz because we are a ‘mobile’ unit and because when you eat here, according to my at the time 11-year-old, you will keep coming back for moe!” Velisha said.

One popular dish at Moe Bowlz is the jerk chicken.

“It is a lovely dish with black beans and some Jamaican jerk chicken,” Velisha said. “(It has) cabbage and some onions. It has a bit of a papaya flavor to it.”

The dish can be served on a base of rice or salad. There’s delicious salsa on it with limes that you can squeeze on top of it.

Another item on the menu that will have your mouth watering and wanting to come back for more is the southwestern chicken nachos.

The southwestern chicken nachos. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“These are one of our most popular items. They were accidentally invented and they are delicious. It’s a southwestern style chicken and we’ve got our southwestern drizzle over the top of that,” Velisha said. “It’s very good. There are queso chips. We use real cheese and all real ingredients. We have a little extra flare with a fun chip.”

Additionally, there is the slow-roasted pulled pork.

“We slow-roasted pulled pork between six and nine hours and it is my five-year-old’s favorite dish. It is super good. We cook it completely different than I’ve had it in the past. We cook it with some banana peppers and it’s delicious,” Velisha said.

Velisha stuffed the pork into a bun and sprinkled cheese and onions on it. There’s a side of chips that come with it too.

Slow-roasted pulled pork. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The menu rotates and there are gluten-free options. The only items on the menu that are not gluten-free are the bun for the slow-roasted pulled pork and the teriyaki chicken.

Since Moe Bowlz is always “mobile” they are always in different locations.

“Generally speaking, we will post on our Facebook page every Sunday where we will be for the following week,” Velisha explained. “And then you can find us out at the Wild Adventure Corn Maze all through the fall. We will be there Fridays and Saturdays.”

Click here to follow their Facebook page. The Wild Adventure Corn Maze in the fall is located at 6070 South 45th West in Idaho Falls. Click here for more information.