Idaho Falls Fire Department conducting live burn training this week

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a live burn structure training on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The fire department is planning to conduct the training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a news release from IFFD, the department has been using a donated structure for training purposes over the past couple of weeks and warns the public that they might see light smoke and flames coming from the building off and on throughout the day.

“This particular training is the culmination of a ten-week recruit academy and is an opportunity for our newest recruits to learn how to safely and efficiently fight fires in a controlled and supervised environment,” IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said in the news release. “We extend a thank you to the property owner for donating the structure.”

If you have a structure that is scheduled to be torn down and are willing to donate it to the department for training, contact the fire department at (208) 612-8495.