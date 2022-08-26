ISU honoring 150th anniversary of Yellowstone with physical exhibit, digital collection

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park with a collection of more than 400 images and documents spanning the life of the park.

The digital collection is viewable at the Eli M. Oboler Library — and online here.

“The materials within these collections cover the period when Yellowstone was established as a national park in 1872 into the 20th century focusing primarily on tourism within the park,” according to a news release from the university.

Those materials include photographs, postcards, publications and scrapbooks.

The collection was curated by two former ISU interns, Matthew Bingham and Jasmine Houseman. With the interns’ efforts, ISU compiled a collection of archival documents for all the country’s national parks.

Along with the digital collection, the Oboler Library has been displaying a physical exhibit of “Images of Yellowstone” since August 2021. That exhibit, located in the library’s administrative suite, will close at the end of the year.

The Oboler Library is at 850 South 9th Avenue and is open Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.