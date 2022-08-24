ISU student shares what he learned as an intern for the White House

POCATELLO — Interning at the White House in Washington, D.C. is something Eric Morris will be able to brag about for the rest of his life.

The Arimo native is a senior at Idaho State University majoring in global studies, with a minor in business administration and linguistics. He was selected out of a global pool of candidates to work as a summer intern for the Executive Office of the President.

“That’s one of my peak experiences,” Morris told ISU in retrospect.

Morris recalls hearing about the internship from a global studies alum and credits his “well-rounded” academic experience as a factor in being chosen.

He worked as a career path intern in the university’s department of global studies. He helped organize and run the Frank Church Symposium as president of the International Affairs Council.

As a White House intern, Morris spent his time writing government documents that were distributed to staffers. Technical writing skills he’s acquired through his schooling have come in handy and he’s also been able to use what he’s learned in business classes.

“They’re letting me do some statistical analysis,” he says in a news release. “They’re willing to let me do projects when I have ideas.”

Morris is hoping to work in public service someday and he’s grateful for the firsthand look at what it’s like.

Working with high-profile people is good experience for his reume, he says, and it’s been an eye-opening experience for him.

“I know people idolize those that are in high positions, but it’s great to see how human people are. Everybody has some sort of self-doubt. It’s made me realize that you can do whatever you want as long as you set your mind to it and work hard. I feel really lucky to have gotten in here,” Morris explains.

But the internship has been educational in other ways, too. He says it’s helping him build connections with people and build teamwork and communication skills.

Being proactive is another skill he’s learning.

“People are giving me a chance to see how everything works. I’m helping the organization run better and preparing myself to be a better public servant in the future,” says Morris.

After graduating this fall, he’s planning to apply for a competitive master’s program in international affairs. He’s looking forward to pursuing his dreams.