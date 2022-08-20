Local TikTok sensation makes acting debut in TV show

IDAHO FALLS – A local Tik-Tok sensation made his acting debut last week.

Idaho Falls native Nathan Apodaca, also known as DoggFace-208, gained national acclaim in 2020 after posting a TikTok video of himself long-boarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray’s Cran-Raspberry juice and lip syncing to Fleetwood Mac.

He was the recipient of a new pickup from Ron Sayer Nissan stocked with Ocean Spray days later.

Apodaca was living in an RV trailer at the time with no running water and has since starred in commercials with Snoop Dogg, skateboarded with Wiz Khalifa and filmed a segment for President Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration parade.

He’s been part of several local events since his rise to stardom, including one in Fort Hall last week. On Jan. 22, 2021, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper issued a proclamation declaring it Nathan Apodaca Day for the city.

Today, the 39-year-old is married and has a six-month-old boy named Leroy.

He’s been doing some music with some local artists and he’s got a song with Snoop Dog that’s currently on YouTube.

He also made an appearance on season two, episode three of ‘Reservation Dogs’ on FX. He plays the uncle of one of the main characters.

“It like just takes me to a fantasy, you know that I’ve always dreamed of. It’s just awesome,” Apodaca told KPVI. “Stepping into the acting career is what I’ve (sic) been always wanted to do, the music as well. Like I said, I’m not done until I pay off my mom and dad’s house and I’m still striving to do that.”