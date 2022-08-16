Man appears in court after allegedly stealing a car from a local business

IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court last week after he allegedly stole a company car from a business owner.

Aaron Paul Stanton, 25, was charged with felony grand theft after the owner of Alpha Graphics reported a car as missing.

Idaho Falls Police received a report on Jan. 12 that a van had been stolen from behind Alpha Graphics in Idaho Falls.

An employee told officers that a man had walked into the building through a back door, walked to the office, picked up the keys to the van and left. According to court documents, the entire incident was caught on security cameras, and the man was seen stealing the van.

The employee said he believed it to be a customer who “was not happy and came into the business and screamed at some of the employees.” The customer in question then showed up and was upset after hearing he was suspected of stealing the van. He was later ruled out as a suspect.

The next day, an officer on the case e-mailed photos from the security footage to the rest of the police department to see if anyone recognized the man. Multiple officers replied, saying they believed the man to be Aaron Stanton.

On Jan. 15, the vehicle was recovered with nobody in it, but officers were able to get a partial fingerprint from the driver’s side door.

Four days later, officers were told that Stanton had been arrested in Madison County on charges unrelated to this case. The officer then went to Madison County and interviewed Stanton.

The officer asked him “about last week with Alpha Graphics,” to which Stanton replied, “that was me just being stupid.”

The officer then asked him what he did with the van, and Stanton told him, “when he got to where he was going, by the YMCA, he just parked it and left.”

Police told Stanton that when he was arrested in Rexburg, there were tools in the back of the truck and asked Stanton where they came from. He told officers he had “stolen those tools from an apartment building down the road from the fire department in Ammon.”

After being released from Madison County Jail, a warrant was issued for Stanton’s arrest on Aug. 5. He was found and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He appeared in court for his initial appearance on Aug. 8. His bond was set to $15,000 and a preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 19.

Though Stanton has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, Stanton could face up to 14 years in prison.