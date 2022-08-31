Man killed in Bingham County crash, passenger flown to hospital

BINGHAM COUNTY — A driver died and a passenger was flown to the hospital after a crash on Saturday.

Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com deputies received a call around 4:40 p.m. that a crash happened on Long Valley Road in Bingham County.

Hook said the driver, 27-year-old Ramon Lucio of Shelley, was driving a white Ford truck with one passenger – 28-year-old Raymundo Arciniega of Idaho Falls.

“They missed a corner and went off the road and rolled,” Hook said.

Lucio was killed and Arciniega was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Air Idaho, Firth Fire, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and an Idaho Falls ambulance.