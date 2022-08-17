Man sentenced for abusing young girls in the early 2000s

IDAHO FALLS – A Michigan man was sentenced for sexually assaulting two young girls in Idaho Falls between 2002 and 2004.

Karl Marvin Ford, 60, was sentenced to between 10 and 25 years in prison. He was convicted on one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Ford originally pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony lewd conduct, but a plea agreement was reached where Ford agreed to plead guilty to one count in exchange for the dismissal of the other.

In December 2020, Idaho Falls Police were assigned to follow up on a case where two victims stated Ford had sexually abused them from approximately March 2002 until May 2004.

According to police, Ford had been assisting a family member of the victims in moving, and Ford ended up staying at the new house from July 2002 until November 2003, giving him access to the children when they would visit the home.

Court documents show that both victims described in extremely graphic detail how they were raped and forced to perform sexual acts with the man as five and seven-year-olds.

In August 2021, one of the victims, who was then 24 years old, confronted Ford during a recorded phone call. The victim accused Ford of “manipulation, sexual abuse, psychological abuse, rape and molestation.”

According to court records, Ford “never once denied any of the allegations” and “made the statement that he was sorry for assaulting (the victim) and that he did not know why he did it.”

Police then issued a warrant for Ford’s arrest, and a detective flew to Michigan to work with authorities in serving an arrest warrant on Oct. 1, 2021.

Ford was taken into custody and extradited to Idaho. He was then booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Nov. 17, 2021.