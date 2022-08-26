New car to be raffled during high school football game after students raise over $103,000

REXBURG — A year of anticipation to raffle off a brand new car at a high school has paid off and will be presented to a lucky winner Saturday night.

Stone’s Toyota in Rexburg partnered with the Madison School District and donated a 2021 Toyota Camry to the school district last year so students could raise money.

“It’s a brand new car. We didn’t do a used car that had miles on it,” said Jason Grover, the general manager at Stone’s Toyota.

The district had its students sell raffle tickets for $10 each throughout the year at sports games and events in order to give the car away. Proceeds from the raffle have gone directly to students.

A full year of work has helped the students raise over $103,000.

Madison High School Principal Bradee Klassen helped with the raffle and said the money has helped significantly.

“(Its helped pay) fees for any competition that they were going through. Our art club went down to California. They were able to tour some art museums,” he explained. “We had an east coast tour group. They were able to go through all of the historical sites on the east coast. Last year, our band was able to perform in Disneyland.”

Klassen said he is grateful to Stone’s Toyota for the donated vehicle.

“They call it the Bobcat edition — it’s white with red leather interior. It’s really nice,” Klassen said.

Click here to watch a video to see the Toyota Camry.

“It’s been fun for us because we are just grateful to be partnered with the school district. I think that the youth are something that we need to put a little more focus on all the way across the United States and it’s just fun to be able to see these youth excel in school,” said Grover. “We just want to help provide opportunities where they can do that.”

The vehicle will be raffled on Saturday during the Rocky Mountain Rumble, the first home football game of the season at the Madison High School Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. and the raffle will happen during halftime.

“It’s amazing. The number one reason it has been amazing is because Stone’s has been so gracious. We live in a great community. People are so supportive,” said Randy Lords, the superintendent for the Madison School District.

Courtesy Bradee Klassen

