Pet of the Week: Max

Our Pet of Week is Max!

Max is a 4.5-year-old Pit bull and is a super sweet boy!

He loved to be scratched and would make a great guard dog. He’ll bark when people come over and will protect your house.

Max loves car rides and sitting in the passenger seat. He does great with dogs, kids, men and women. He does not have experience with cats.

Max and other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.