Pocatello PD introduces new $400K mobile command center

POCATELLO — With a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon, the Pocatello Police Department unveiled its newest piece of equipment — a mobile command center.

The command center will be used by the street crimes unit, patrol division and other investigative units, according to Police Chief Roger Schei.

Specifically, it will be a major tool in the department’s continued efforts to combat human trafficking and internet crimes against children, the chief said.

“This vehicle will provide not only our department but this region with the ability to respond and deploy in essentially any type of situation,” Schei added.

The $400,000 mobile commend center was funded by a donation from Operation Underground Railroad.

“Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) has made a significant impact in the fight to end sex trafficking and sexual exploitation by assisting in rescuing and supporting thousands of survivors in 30 countries and 50 U.S. states,” the Anaheim-based nonprofit organization states on its website. “Our approach is adapted to geographical location, the needs of survivors and best practices in the field.”

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei speaks prior to the ribbon-cutting. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said Schei came to him and the city council with the opportunity to have the equipment funded by the organization several year ago. The city “jumped all over” the opportunity, Blad said, due to the usefulness of the equipment and cost.

“This has been a long time coming for us,” Schei said. “We have researched vehicles like this in the past and have never been able to make this happen, because of the tax ask.”

The mobile command center is not only a rolling forensics lab, Schei added, it includes interview rooms with recording capabilities, eliminating officers’ need to take suspects to the police station for interview.

“What an amazing piece of equipment our community has now because of Underground Railroad,” Blad said. “To have partners like that, it’s just amazing.”

The command center can also serve as a recruiting tool, which it did Monday afternoon on its maiden voyage to Idaho State University’s Welcome Back Orange and Black celebration.

“I am thrilled with (this) opportunity,” Blad said. “This piece of equipment is something that every community should have.”