Pocatello seeking volunteers for Portneuf River cleanup project Saturday morning

The following is a news release and photos from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Join us Saturday for the annual Portneuf River Cleanup.

The City of Pocatello is looking for volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from the banks and main channel of our Portneuf River. Come out and help support the Portneuf River Vision.

Meet at Pacific Recycling Trailhead on North Main just off Kraft Road at 10 a.m. The cleanup effort will go until noon and will be focused on the area between Raymond Park and Simplot along the riverbank and in the stream.

Those who attend need to bring work gloves, handsaws (no power tools), nets (we will have extra) and boots/waders/water shoes

The Portneuf River is looking better each year, thanks to the efforts of our community volunteers.

If you have your own boat and would like to use it with the cleanup, contact stormwater@pocatello.us or (208) 234-6519 ahead of time for directions on where to float.