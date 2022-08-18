Police identify Planet Doom suspects who stole over $4,000 worth of items

IDAHO FALLS — Police officers have identified two people who broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items back in July.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said officers are determining what charges are appropriate.

Names have not been released yet as charges have not been filed.

In a news release last month, police said a burglary happened early on the morning of July 15 at Planet Doom on 1st Street.

According to security footage, two people forced their way into the building around 1:30 a.m. and left shortly after 3 a.m. They had caused damage to the building.

Clements told EastIdahoNews.com on Wednesday that many of the items that were stolen were recovered.