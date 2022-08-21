Rabid bat found in Blaine County

HAILEY (KIVI) – A bat in Blaine County tested positive for rabies, the South Central Public Health District officials announced.

This is the first bat to test positive for rabies in south-central Idaho this year, but the second rabies-positive bat to be found this year. The first bat to test positive for rabies was found in downtown Boise in July.

“Rabies is nearly always fatal if left untreated,” Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager said in a statement. “It is so important you avoid coming in to contact with bats at any time. If you have direct contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping it is important you contact your health care provider right away and ask about treatment”.

Health officials urge people to give bats plenty of space if seen out and avoid direct contact.

Earlier this month, a bat found in Bingham County also tested positive for rabies.

RELATED | Rabid bat found in Bingham County

Bats are the only known natural reservoir of the rabies virus in Idaho and should always be avoided. While most bats do not carry rabies, an average of 15 rabid bats are detected in Idaho each year. No area of Idaho is considered rabies-free.

The most common ways people may encounter a bat is when a pet brings one into the home or a bat enters a home through a small opening or open windows and doors. People might also wake up to find a bat in their room and may not be sure whether they were bitten or scratched while they slept. If that happens, contact your public health office.