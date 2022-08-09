Rexburg artists to launch East Idaho Art Market

REXBURG — Two Rexburg friends and fellow artists have decided it’s high time for East Idaho to have its own fine art market.

The East Idaho Art Market will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. behind the Madison School District offices at 60 West Main Street in Rexburg. It will feature more than 30 artisans and makers of handmade goods.

The market’s founders, folk artist Alex Reed and watercolor artist Shelby Thayne, both of Rexburg, have enjoyed participating in similar events elsewhere. They felt that east Idaho had enough of its own talent and appreciation for the arts to create a new market here at home.

Scott Sweet is a painter and photographer who specializes in capturing the natural beauty of east Idaho. | Emily Miller, EastIdahoNews.com

Reed and Thayne agreed that their goal is for the market to be different than a craft fair or a more typical vendor event that hosts many different types of sellers. The East Idaho Art Market will be curated with only original fine art and handmade goods.

“Our vision is to offer something that allows people to experience fine art,” Reed says. “It puts the arts at the forefront of the market rather than to the side, and it teaches the community about the arts.”

Thayne looks forward to an event that will elevate the appreciation of arts in the community.

“The idea is having a place where we curate and celebrate fine art and high-quality handmade goods, and where we connect those artists with the community,” Thayne says.

The market will feature several food vendors and more than 30 local artists in many different styles, including paint, drawing, illustration, jewelry, photography, paper quilling, mosaics, ceramics and more. You can see previews of some of the artists and their work on the market’s Instagram page.

Reed hopes the market will establish itself as “the place for art in East Idaho.” She and Thayne hope it will become a beloved community tradition.

“We want to build this community, and we’re starting now,” Reed says. “We’re in it for the long haul. We see this as something that will grow each year.”

Reed and Thayne are also planning a holiday art market for December 3. You can find more information on this and future markets and sign up for email notifications on the market’s website.