Thunderstorm near Moose Fire causes erratic growth, uptick in falling debris

SALMON – Large boulders and trees began falling onto Salmon River Road Friday afternoon as a thunderstorm got underway.

Salmon River Road has been closed for several days now because of public safety concerns associated with the Moose Fire.

In a news release Saturday morning, fire officials report an outburst of fire growth in mulitple directions after an “erratic downburst of winds” on the western edge of the blaze.

“A thunderstorm developed over the fire and gradually moved west (over the areas of Hog Springs, Beaver Creek and Trail Creek). As it moved along, it weakened. A lot of thunderstorms, when they collapse, put out outflow winds when the cold air comes out and hits the earth’s surface. That’s what occurred and we had some really good wind gusts come out of that,” Reggie Roakes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service assigned to the Moose Fire, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Roakes says the wind gusts were as high as 60 mph in some areas.

Flames erupted all night long and came within 500 yards of Panther Creek Road, a populated area with homes and businesses. Falling debris has been an ongoing concern but fire officials are reporting an uptick in the amount of debris as a result of Friday’s thunderstorm.

“Panther Creek Road is very narrow. There is little room for traffic to turn around,” the news release says. “It is critical the firefighters have access to work in this area and hold the fire along the road to minimize potential for spread to the west side.”

Temporary road closures are in place so firefighters can get on top of it.

“We understand this causes an impact to the local community and businesses. Firefighters will work to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so, minimizing closure time. We ask for your patience as we plan for both firefighting operations and public access,” fire officials say.

The Moose Fire began on July 17 about five miles southwest of Salmon in North Fork. It is believed to be human-caused, though the specific details are under investigation. The blaze is now 89,344 acres and 34% contained. Full containment is estimated for Sept. 15.

Two helicopter pilots were killed in a crash on the Salmon River July 21 while assisting with firefighting efforts. No other injuries have been reported.

The threat of more wind looms over the area Saturday with mostly cloudy conditions. Rain is always helpful to fire personnel, but “downdrafts can push fire erratically, especially where slope and fuels align.”

Six helicopters are currently on scene with 40 engines and 32 pieces of heavy equipment. There are 776 people battling the blaze, as of 9:30 a.m.

Crews are also battling the lightning-caused Woodtick and Norton Fires in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness area.

Details about evacuations are available here. For information about road closures and other restrictions, click here.