Two teens reported missing in Madison County
Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at | Updated at
REXBURG — Two teens from Madison County were reported missing Tuesday morning.
Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m.
Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison Cook is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s office, they are possibly driving a 2003 white Chevy 4-door truck with a missing tailgate, license plate 1M5153T.
If you have any information please call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 372-5000.
EastIdahoNews.com will update when more information is available.