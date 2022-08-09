TODAY'S WEATHER
Two teens reported missing in Madison County

Kaitlyn Hart
Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Missingteens
Kayzin Hansen, 14, (left) and Addison Cook, 14, (right) were reported missing this morning. | Photo Courtesy of Madison County Sheriff.

REXBURG — Two teens from Madison County were reported missing Tuesday morning.

Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m.

Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison Cook is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s office, they are possibly driving a 2003 white Chevy 4-door truck with a missing tailgate, license plate 1M5153T.

If you have any information please call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 372-5000.

EastIdahoNews.com will update when more information is available.

