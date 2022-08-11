UPDATE: Michaud Creek Fire fully contained, Ross Fork residents return home

FORT HALL — The Michaud Creek Fire has been contained, and residents of the Ross Fork area have been told it is now safe to return to their homes.

Calls reporting the Michaud Creek Fire, located west of the Pocatello Airport, were received around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Berger. Berger told EastIdahoNews.com the fire was contained as of 8 p.m. Wednesday after burning roughly 326 acres.

“However,” he added, “crews are going to reinforce the lines today, and there will be, more than likely, smoke visible to the residents of Pocatello as stuff continues to burn out within the area of the fire and as crews continue to mop up the hot spots.”

Around the same time that fire crews took containment of the Michaud Creek Fire, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes posted a release on Facebook telling residents of the Ross Fork area that they were cleared to return to their homes.

“Emergency Responders are still working at mitigating the (Ross Fork Fire) and will continue mitigating the fire late through the night,” the post reads. “… It was reported that there was a shed that burned, (but) this was the only building that had caught on fire.”

The Ross Fork Fire, located near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello, was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire had burned approximately 5,000 acres, Berger said.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to provide further details as they become available.