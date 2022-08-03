Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said.

Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.

A family member grabbed his arm and pulled him out of the water, but authorities said he was underwater for some time.

Collard was taken by a personal boat to the docks, where medics and law enforcement met him and took him to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital later that day.

Stewart described Pillar Falls, which is along the Snake River, as “a very dangerous area.”

“It looks deceiving, the water on top of the falls is not very deep, but the current in that main chute is pretty deadly,” she said.

In an obituary, family members said Collard had been visiting the Snake River with his brothers.

“What Cory loved most was spending time with his brothers, whether it was boating, camping, working out, gaming, or boxing; he shared all his passions with his brothers,” the obituary states. “With the loss of their youngest brother, Chad; Cory was determined to spend as much time together as possible and that is exactly what they were doing at the time of Cory’s passing.”

He is survived by his wife and a child, according to the obituary, which adds that “there was not anything he was more proud of than being a dad.”

“Cory was an amazing person who always wanted to be of help no matter the situation and would always offer up his support whenever needed. He will be sorely missed, and his memory will forever be with us,” friends wrote in a GoFundMe campaign set up for his family.