Woman killed in crash on Interstate 84 after rolling vehicle

BURLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.1 in Minidoka County.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show a 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound, driven by a 49-year-old woman from Lynnwood, Washington. For an unknown reason, she drove into the median, where the vehicle rolled multiple times.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased on the scene due to her injuries.

The left lane for westbound traffic was blocked for approximately 3 hours.

ISP was assisted by Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance, and the Minidoka County Coroner.