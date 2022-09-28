After crash involving combine and high school student, local police send reminder during harvest break

SHELLEY — As Shelley School District 60 begins harvest break, a local police department is reminding everyone that there is an increase in agricultural machinery on the road, which means drivers need to be more careful.

Harvest break started on Monday for District 60 and will last for two weeks.

The Shelley Police Department posted pictures of a local accident in Blackfoot that happened a few weeks ago. It involved a high school student and a combine harvester.

According to the crash report from the Blackfoot Police Department, the incident happened on Sept. 12 around noon. A high school student drove a Ford Explorer south on Idaho Highway 39. He attempted to make a left-hand turn onto West Bridge Street. According to the report, he did not yield to oncoming traffic.

A John Deer combine was traveling north on Idaho Highway 39 and hit the vehicle while attempting to turn. The Ford Explorer flipped on its top and was crushed. The driver had minor injuries.

On Facebook, the Shelley Police Department posted, “Please remember these machines are big and may be slow, but they are hard to stop and often have implements hanging off of them. Don’t try to beat the machinery by pulling out in front of them unsafely and don’t pass them unless you are 100% sure you have the room to safely get around the machinery.”

Courtesy Shelley Police Department Facebook, Blackfoot Police Department