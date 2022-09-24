American Falls man gets probation for firing gun inside occupied home

AMERICAN FALLS — A man initially charged with four felonies received probation after pleading guilty to three misdemeanors.

Originally, 35-year-old Scott Andrew Alvey was charged with discharging a firearm into an inhabited building and three counts of injury to a child. But after reaching a plea agreement, he was sentenced to two years probation for misdemeanor charges of exhibition of a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and three counts of disturbing the peace, court records show.

RELATED | American Falls man tased after armed standoff

Alvey was arrested in June after American Falls police responded to a call reporting gunshots inside a home. Upon arrival, officers heard loud bangs consistent with gunfire and took cover while demanding the people inside the home come out with their hands raised.

A woman and three children exited the home but an intoxicated Alvey refused, instead raising a shotgun toward the officers. Officers tased Alvey and took him into custody.

District Judge Todd Garbett suspended 90 days of a 100-day prison sentence, giving Alvey 10 days credit for time served. Additionally, Alvey was ordered to pay $1,512.50 in fees and fines.