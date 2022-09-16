Bingham Healthcare appoints a new Chief Nursing Officer

The following is news release from Bingham Healthcare.

BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is pleased to announce that they have appointed a new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Their two-months long search yielded fantastic candidates—some internally, several locally, and many nationally.

“During the interview process, it was great to see and hear the management perspectives of nurse leaders from all over the country,” said Jake Erickson, chief executive officer (CEO) at Bingham Healthcare. “I was especially impressed with the quality of the candidates that applied internally. We have incredible people in our organization with world-class depth of skills and experience.”

Last week, a panel of Bingham Healthcare nurse leaders and Bingham’s administrative team conducted final interviews with three candidates. Bingham is pleased to announce that Holly Davis, RN, BSN, MBA has been named as Bingham Healthcare’s new Chief Nursing Officer.

As CNO, Mrs. Davis oversees clinical nursing operations throughout the health system which includes Bingham Memorial Hospital, Grove Creek Medical Center, and numerous ambulatory practices and urgent cares throughout the region.

“I am thrilled to lead our care teams at Bingham Healthcare and to stand side-by-side with our amazing nurses as we care for our community,” said Mrs. Davis. “The future of rural healthcare nursing is bright! I will work hard to provide a safe, skilled, and supportive work environment for our all our employees.”

Holly began her nursing career at Bingham Memorial Hospital in 1995, where she completed her nursing capstone project in rural nursing. It was during that time she developed a passion for rural healthcare. In addition to rural nursing, Holly has experience in large metropolitan health systems in Las Vegas, along with busy hospitals in Idaho and Montana. She has worked as a registered nurse on medical/surgical units, acute care and post-partum units, and numerous perioperative departments.

Holly earned an Executive MBA from Boise State University and has worked in various nurse leadership roles. She is passionate about training new nurses and has given thousands of hours during her career as a nurse educator and preceptor. In full circle, Holly returned to Bingham Healthcare just over five years ago to work as nurse director of Bingham’s Total Joint Program, where she helped the organization achieve the coveted Blue Distinction designation for that program. Most recently, she has worked as Bingham’s Chief Quality Officer, where she oversaw the quality and risk management programs along with the population health and value-based care contracts.

Holly grew up working alongside her family on a farm and ranch in Mud Lake, Idaho. As a multi- generational Idahoan, Mrs. Davis’s roots run deep. She and her husband, Zane, operate a performance horse training business in Blackfoot. She has three children. She is highly involved in the local 4-H programs and volunteers her time to helping instill leadership skills in the rising generation.

“This promotion to CNO comes at a time when change in healthcare is accelerating at an unprecedented rate,” said Mr. Erickson. “In making this decision, I believe Holly possesses the nursing experience, interpersonal and leadership skills, and the strategic thinking that will be needed to lead Bingham Healthcare’s incredible nurse teams into the future.”

“She stood out from among the candidates as the best choice for CNO at Bingham Healthcare,” continued Mr. Erickson “In addition to her extensive experience, she holds herself to the highest levels of accountability and quality. She exudes compassion, empathy, and understanding. And she embodies the core values we seek to instill into Bingham’s organizational culture. Please join me in congratulating Holly on this promotion as we welcome her as our Chief Nursing Officer.”