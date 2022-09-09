Charges against Colby Ryan, Lori Daybell’s son, have been dropped without prejudice

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona — Colby Ryan, son of Lori Vallow Daybell, was released from jail Friday, and charges against him were dismissed without prejudice.

Ryan, 26, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona on Saturday on two counts of sexual assault, according to county court records. A woman he had been in a relationship with told police Ryan “raped” her while the couple was watching TV at her house.

A court appearance scheduled for Friday was vacated, and Ryan was released from custody without having to post bond.

A spokeswoman with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirms the sexual assault charges have been dropped, but the case remains open.

“The case is under review by our office. The dismissal was without prejudice, which allows us to refile charges,” Jennifer Liewer tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Ryan was scheduled to appear in court Sept. 13, but the hearing has been canceled.

Lori Vallow Daybell, Ryan’s mother, and her husband Chad Daybell are charged in Idaho with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of Ryan’s siblings – 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan – and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.