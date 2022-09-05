Crews battling fire in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY — Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon.

The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River.

The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department and Shelley-Firth Fire Department are all fighting the blaze from the ground and the air. Two hotshot crews are scheduled to arrive Monday to assist, according to BLM spokesman Chris Burger.

“Given the fire weather conditions we are expected to see today, there isn’t an estimated containment date we see right now but the fire is around 30% contained,” Burger tells EastIdahoNews.com.

No structures are threatened but there are powerlines in the area that crews are working to protect.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.