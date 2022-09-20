TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
81°
clear sky
humidity: 24%
wind: 2mph SE
H 86 • L 81

Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary

Kaitlyn Hart
Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

Posted:  | 
Updated:

suspects
Photos courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school.

Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.

Expedition

suspects

The sheriff’s office says these photos were taken in the Ammon area but has not released further information.

Anonymous tips and information can also be reported to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION
Share This