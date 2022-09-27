Dump truck accident causes disruptions to Idaho Falls Fiber customers

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple Idaho Falls Fiber customers are without service after a dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead communication lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk.

The main dump bed was still up when the driver of the truck pulled out onto Sunnyside Road, according to a witness. The dump bed hit the fiber wires causing them to come down.

“The exact number of customers without fiber is unknown at this time, but crews are addressing the issue and ask that dispatch lines be kept open for emergencies only. Idaho Falls Fiber will be posting updates on their Facebook page as they become available,” a news release from the city of Idaho Falls says.

Westbound traffic on Sunnyside Road was rerouted as crews responded to the area. An ambulance was called but nobody was transported to the hospital, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman.

Power lines were not affected and no outages were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Editor’s Note: EastIdahoNews.com originally reported the dump truck hit a utility pole. That information was incorrect and we apologize for the error.