Dump truck accident causes disruptions to Idaho Falls Fiber customers

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Posted: 
Updated:

308345806 1164243411103244 5465385014834519515 n
Photos: Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Multiple Idaho Falls Fiber customers are without service after a dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead communication lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk.

The main dump bed was still up when the driver of the truck pulled out onto Sunnyside Road, according to a witness. The dump bed hit the fiber wires causing them to come down.

“The exact number of customers without fiber is unknown at this time, but crews are addressing the issue and ask that dispatch lines be kept open for emergencies only. Idaho Falls Fiber will be posting updates on their Facebook page as they become available,” a news release from the city of Idaho Falls says.

Westbound traffic on Sunnyside Road was rerouted as crews responded to the area. An ambulance was called but nobody was transported to the hospital, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman.

Power lines were not affected and no outages were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Editor’s Note: EastIdahoNews.com originally reported the dump truck hit a utility pole. That information was incorrect and we apologize for the error.

308578335 3182895505306667 2555407193486033808 n

308794151 799928164380557 3489009003422200964 n

