East Idaho Eats: Red Rabbit Grill serves burgers, sandwiches, desserts and other ‘food you love’

REXBURG — Red Rabbit Grill wants you to “celebrate with the food you love” and the Rexburg restaurant offers something for everyone’s taste.

The big question – is rabbit on the menu? No. The name actually comes from Delta, Utah where Delta High School is the home of the rabbits.

Owner Matt Smith grew up in the small central Utah town. He and his wife Jane Smith moved to Rexburg in 2003 to open Pizza Pie Cafe.

As that restaurant expanded, the Smiths opened Red Rabbit Grill in Matt’s hometown five years ago. They decided Rexburg needed one too and set up shop in 2018.

Red Rabbit Grill opened in Rexburg in 2018.

“Most of the restaurants in town just didn’t offer nice comfortable booths and very few had full service. Out of this frustration Red Rabbit Grill was born,” Matt says.

Red Rabbit offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. In the morning you’ll find breakfast burritos, skillets, Liege Belgian waffles and other hearty options.

Visit in the afternoon or evening and enjoy sandwiches, hamburgers, wraps, salads, steak and more.

The Honey Crisp Chicken Sandwich is one of the most popular items served at Red Rabbit Grill. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

One of the most popular items is the Honey Crisp Chicken Sandwich, a breaded chicken breast smothered in honey butter, crisp bacon, lettuce, pickles, mayo and honey mustard. It’s a sweet and savory option that’s delicious!

The Baja Smash Burger is another hit – especially if you like your food a little spicy. The beef patty is infused with cilantro, lime and jalapeno. It’s placed on a toasted ciabatta bun along with cheese, ranch, onion straws, avocado and crispy onion straws.

Red Rabbit Grill offers a variety of food options. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Red Rabbit offers a variety of desserts including a mini cookie monster, molten lava cake, several options of mini cakes and Liege Belgian waffles smothered with toppings.

The restaurant is located at 155 W Main St #8 in Rexburg and is open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Red Rabbit Grill is expanding and another location will open in Pocatello on October 10.

Find out more on the restaurant’s website, Facebook page and Instagram.