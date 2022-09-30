Former Dallas Cowboys player found dead after apparent rock climbing accident

(CNN) — Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two climbers who died after an apparent accident in California, officials announced on Wednesday. Escobar was 31 years old.

Firefighters attempted to reach two injured rock climbers at Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild in the San Bernardino National Forest, the Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Later in the day, the department said rescuers reached the location and that “both victims perished at the scene.” The Riverside sheriff’s coroner’s office identified the victims as Escobar and 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh.

Escobar was selected by the Cowboys with the 47th pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft.

He played four years in Dallas before moving on to the Baltimore Ravens for one season. He finished his NFL career with 30 receptions and eight touchdowns — all with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys posted a tribute on their Twitter page late Thursday, remembering the tight end.

Escobar last played in the NFL in 2018.

Earlier this year, Escobar began working as a firefighter for the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD).

In a post on Facebook, the LBFD said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar.”

The LBFD said he leaves behind a wife and two young children.