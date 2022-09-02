Fremont County issues total burn ban

ST. ANTHONY — Fremont County has issued a total fire ban until Thursday, Sept. 8.

“Due to high temperatures, forecasted winds, a large fire already burning in Island Park and the lack of available firefighting resources, a total fire ban is in effect for Fremont County,” Fremont County Emergency Manager Keith Richey said in a news release.

Campfires, propane fire pits and charcoal grills are prohibited during the ban.

Crews have been fighting the Sawtell Peak Fire since Wednesday in Island Park. Around 45 acres had burned as of Friday morning and the fire is 0% contained.

County commissioners previously issued a ban on fireworks and open fires in August due to dry weather conditions.