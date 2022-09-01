Funeral home director pleads not guilty and posts bond

POCATELLO — The director of Downard Funeral Home & Crematory made his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Lance Robert Peck, 47, pleaded not guilty to all 63 misdemeanor charges during a video arraignment, according to court records. He has been charged with 59 counts of violating the mortician’s code of conduct, three counts of petty theft and one count of violation of records regarding cremations.

The investigation has focused on 88 deceased persons. While investigating the complaints of lost remains last year, investigators got a call about an overwhelmingly foul odor coming from Downard Funeral Home. It did not just smell, but visible through a window open to passersby was a decomposing body on the preparation table, according to investigators.

Peck was arrested Tuesday. After entering his pleas, Peck posted a $20,000 bond and was released from the custody of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, when he will meet with Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson for a pretrial conference.

Though Peck has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Peck faces up to six months in prison and $1,000 in fines per misdemeanor charge if he is found guilty.

The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office expects to file additional charges, according to a news release. The current charges were filed in the final days before reaching the statute of limitations, which is one year for misdemeanors.

