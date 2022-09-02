WATCH: Yellowstone roads being repaired after flood

The following is taken from a news release from Yellowstone National Park about the road repairs following the flooding in June. Click here to see what the roads look like immediately after the flooding.

Reconnecting the park to the communities of Gardiner, Montana (North Entrance), and Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (Northeast Entrance), remains Yellowstone’s highest flood recovery priority.

“Efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and exceeding expectations,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We will continue to update the public on progress as we move into fall but fully expect that regular vehicle access will be restored by mid-October with additional work occurring afterwards as long as weather permits.”

While permanent reconstruction of both the North and Northeast entrance road corridors will be multi-year efforts, the park has been working on substantial temporary solutions to reconnect these areas before the upcoming winter season:

North Entrance Road (Mammoth Hot Springs to the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana): Efforts to two-lane the temporary road (Old Gardiner Road) that connects Mammoth Hot Springs to the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, are expected to be passable for regular traffic by Oct. 15, with additional improvements continuing beyond that date, weather permitting. This temporary road will allow for regular vehicle access to travel between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner going into the winter season.

Northeast Entrance Road (Tower Junction to the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana): Efforts to repair approximately five damaged sections of the Northeast Entrance Road are underway and expected to be passable for regular traffic by Oct. 15, with additional improvements continuing beyond that date, weather permitting. These temporary repairs will allow for regular vehicle access to travel between Tower Junction and Cooke City/Silver Gate.

Learn more about the temporary and long-term reconstruction timelines for these entrances in the Aug. 3 flood recovery update.

Yellowstone will continue to communicate with the public and stakeholders should timelines change going into the fall due to early winter weather or other unforeseen events.

North entrance

Northeast entrance