GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home

FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains.

According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.

“The family is devastated by the loss of a son, a brother, an uncle and a father,” the page says. “Please help support the family during this unimaginable time.”

RELATED | UPDATE: Four killed, 2 men and 2 women, ID’d following Wednesday crash

Fidim moved to Idaho in 2019, according to the page, and his family would like to lay his remains to rest in Pohnpei. In 14 hours, the GoFundMe has raised $565.

“Nothing can change the heartache the family is experiencing,” the GoFundMe says. “Therefore, we create this account to take as much financial burden off this family for funeral costs here in the states then to ship his remains to his home island.”

Another of Fidim’s family members shared the GoFundMe on Facebook, adding that the news is “still hard to believe.”

“These 2 brothers only had each other here Idaho, as the rest of the family is spread everywhere from Oregon to Florida, and many family members remain on their islands,” the post says. “We ask for prayers of strength for this family at this time of great grief.

Delight Moemberg, Deborah Pabawena and Philip Ponzo were also in a passenger vehicle that, around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday was involved in a collision with a potato truck at the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation roads. According to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, all four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and loved ones of those involved have taken to Facebook to share thoughts and emotions.

One of the posts asks for prayers for their family, the Pabawenas, before concluding “please don’t drink and drive.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Fort Hall Police Department.

Visit the GoFundMe page here.