Help local firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Fire District is holding a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser this week to benefit the community and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Firefighters will be accepting donations to fill the boot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the intersection of 17th and Hitt Road in Idaho Falls.

“The important thing for us is all the money that we raise stays local within our community. It could cover medical equipment, or treatments, or even Make-a-Wish Foundation-type events,” says Ammon Fire Capt. Jon Molbert. “It’s really nice that everything gets put back locally.”

Firefighters will be approaching cars during red lights at the intersection to accept donations and hand out stickers to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy.

The partnership between the MDA and the Idaho Association of Firefighters began in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating the MDA as its charity of choice. The Idaho Falls chapter is committed to raising awareness and funds until cures are found.

If you’re not able to donate in person, you can donate using the Bonneville County Fire District Venmo account below.