Jefferson County law enforcement complex renamed in former sheriff’s honor

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rigby

Howard Shaffer pic
Howard M. Shaffer was killed in the line of duty on March 25, 1972 and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was named in his honor Friday. | Photo on left taken from Rigby Star, Photo on right provided by Terrall Hanson

RIGBY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex now has a new name.

The building was officially renamed the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex Friday during a dedication ceremony. Shaffer served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 to 1972 and is the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.

A stone monument honoring Shaffer was placed in front of the building last month. A bio of Shaffer was placed inside the building with some memorabilia in a display case. Among the items is Shaffer’s blackjack, or club, that Terrall Hanson, a retired Jefferson County deputy, inherited from Shaffer’s Chief Deputy, Joe Potter.

shaffer monument and blackjack
A monument honoring Shaffer in front of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, left, and the blackjack Shaffer once owned. | Terrall Hanson

Hanson was just beginning his law enforcement career when Shaffer was killed and he spearheaded the effort to get the building named in his honor. He made a few remarks at the dedication ceremony, along with County Commissioner Scott Hancock and current Sheriff Steve Anderson. A rendition of “Amazing Grace” was performed on the bagpipes.

Members of the community and Shaffer’s family were also in attendance, including a niece and his great-granddaughter, Kendra Powell, who is a deputy for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

