Jefferson County law enforcement complex renamed in former sheriff’s honor

RIGBY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex now has a new name.

The building was officially renamed the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex Friday during a dedication ceremony. Shaffer served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 to 1972 and is the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.

A stone monument honoring Shaffer was placed in front of the building last month. A bio of Shaffer was placed inside the building with some memorabilia in a display case. Among the items is Shaffer’s blackjack, or club, that Terrall Hanson, a retired Jefferson County deputy, inherited from Shaffer’s Chief Deputy, Joe Potter.

A monument honoring Shaffer in front of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, left, and the blackjack Shaffer once owned. | Terrall Hanson

Hanson was just beginning his law enforcement career when Shaffer was killed and he spearheaded the effort to get the building named in his honor. He made a few remarks at the dedication ceremony, along with County Commissioner Scott Hancock and current Sheriff Steve Anderson. A rendition of “Amazing Grace” was performed on the bagpipes.

Members of the community and Shaffer’s family were also in attendance, including a niece and his great-granddaughter, Kendra Powell, who is a deputy for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.