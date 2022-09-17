Jefferson County law enforcement complex renamed in former sheriff’s honor
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Rigby
Posted:
|
Updated:
RIGBY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex now has a new name.
The building was officially renamed the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex Friday during a dedication ceremony. Shaffer served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 to 1972 and is the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
A stone monument honoring Shaffer was placed in front of the building last month. A bio of Shaffer was placed inside the building with some memorabilia in a display case. Among the items is Shaffer’s blackjack, or club, that Terrall Hanson, a retired Jefferson County deputy, inherited from Shaffer’s Chief Deputy, Joe Potter.
Hanson was just beginning his law enforcement career when Shaffer was killed and he spearheaded the effort to get the building named in his honor. He made a few remarks at the dedication ceremony, along with County Commissioner Scott Hancock and current Sheriff Steve Anderson. A rendition of “Amazing Grace” was performed on the bagpipes.
Members of the community and Shaffer’s family were also in attendance, including a niece and his great-granddaughter, Kendra Powell, who is a deputy for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.