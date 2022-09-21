Just For Kids Urgent Care, Hall Foundation holding book drive

IDAHO FALLS — The Hall Foundation and Just For Kids Urgent Care are teaming up to collect books for children of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The companies are holding a book drive from now until Sept. 30 and are asking the public to help.

Dustin Johns, Just For Kids Community Marketing Manager, says just 42% of kids who live on the Fort Hall Reservation read at a proficient level.

“The community and youth lack the necessary resources,” Johns says. “There is no public library available on the reservation and the kids often don’t qualify for a public library card in surrounding communities. This impacts the children well into their adult lives.”

The Bureau of Indian Affairs reports that between 29-36% of all Native American students dropout of grade school.

How you can help

Just for Kids is seeking new and used books of all genres for children ages 5 to 17. The books do not have to be brand new, but should be in good condition.

“What we are looking for is age appropriate material”, Johns says. “Think Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The Cat in the Hat, young adult books.”

Books can be dropped off at any Just 4 Kids Urgent Care in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, or Chubbuck from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. They can also be donated at Broulim’s Fresh Foods in Ammon and in the Brad Hall Companies HQ lobby on 17th Street near Big Lots from now until the end of the month.

At the end of September, Johns says the books will be collected and delivered to the Blackfoot School District.

“These are our neighbors. We know it will make a difference,” Johns says.