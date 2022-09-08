Larry the Cable Guy answers 7 Questions with Emmy and leaves us all laughing

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Today I’m sitting down the Larry the Cable Guy. He’s a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. He’s known for his trademark phrase ‘Get R Done!’

Larry is the voice of Mater in Disney’s ‘Cars’ and is in the cast of ‘Cars on the Road’ – a new series now on Disney+.

Larry is hilarious and I had a great time chatting with him. Here are the questions I asked:

Your ‘Cars on the Road’ series comes out today on Disney+. What’s it about?

What is it like being the voice of Mater and how did you get the role?

How did you come up with the name ‘Larry the Cable Guy’?

How did you get your start in comedy?

What was it like being on “Are you Smarter than a 5th grader” with your friend Jeff Foxworthy?

Can you tell me about your most embarrassing moment on stage?

Have you ever been to Idaho before tonight and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Is it hard to make people laugh and can you tell me a joke to make me laugh?

What do you like best about being a dad?

What’s some advice you’ve been given that can help me in my life?

Watch my entire interview with Larry the Cable Guy in the video player above.

You can follow him on Facebook and Instagram – and learn more about ‘Cars on the Road’ here.

If you have an idea for an interview or just want to say hi, email emmy@eastidahonews.com.