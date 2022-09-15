LIVE: Motion to ban cameras being discussed in Vallow Daybell hearing

ST. ANTHONY — A motion to ban cameras from Lori Vallow Daybell hearings is set to be discussed in court Thursday morning.

Daybell’s attorneys Jim Archibald and John Thomas want cameras removed from upcoming court hearings, claiming the media has “abused” their privilege to photograph and video proceedings. Prosecuting attorneys Lindsey Blake and Rob Wood filed a response to the motion this week supporting the idea of a camera ban.

EastIdahoNews.com and 32 other local, state and national media agencies have joined in opposing the motion. Attorney Steve Wright is expected to argue on the media’s behalf during the hearing Thursday.

Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, has not filed a response to the motion, and neither are expected to be in court.

Chad and Lori Daybell are facing multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to all crimes.

The hearing Thursday is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EastIdahoNews.com will stream proceedings in the video player above. We will have an updated story later today.