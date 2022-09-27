Local library’s annual food drive collecting items for Idaho Foodbank

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Marshall Public Library in Pocatello is looking to take in your excess produce. Whether it’s a little or a lot, every bit helps.

Idaho is home to more than 152,890 people with food insecurity, according to The Idaho Foodbank.

The library is collecting donations for The Idaho Foodbank through its annual “Garden to Give” program. In 2019, Marshall Public Library donated around 800 pounds of produce provided by the community. The drive hasn’t been held the last two years due to the pandemic, so library staff are excited to have it back this year.

The library will be accepting donations through September and the first couple of weeks into October. Organizers are asking those with extra produce to consider donating.

“The community has been great this year. We know things have been hard on everyone and still the people of Pocatello have come through to help others. Every little bit helps and we have received donations of all sizes, so thank you!” Library spokeswoman Amy Campbell says.