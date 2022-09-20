Man accused of strangulation and witness intimidation, now charged with escaping jail

IDAHO FALLS — A man already facing multiple felonies was in court again Monday — this time to face a charge of escaping from jail.

Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was charged with felony escape on Aug. 19, after he was released from jail on a court-ordered furlough to a work release program that morning. He failed to return to jail that day and was found in Utah three days later.

He was arrested again and taken back to the Bonneville County Jail.

Gould had previously been incarcerated on multiple charges for felony attempted strangulation, felony intimidation of a witness, and 317 violations of a no-contact order.

He was originally arrested after deputies discovered a woman left in an Idaho Falls park who had seemingly been beaten up by a man, later identified as Gould.

According to Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, the victim had multiple scrapes and bruises on her legs, arms, and hands as well as red marks on her neck.

She told investigating deputies that she had met Gould at the park to talk, but the two began arguing. Gould reportedly grabbed her by the throat and put her in a “chokehold.”

The victim told deputies she had a hard time breathing, and deputies noticed that her voice was raspy as she was coughing and struggling to speak to them.

Though Gould has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Gould is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the escape charge on Sept. 27. If convicted on the escape charge, he could face up to five years in prison. If convicted for attempted strangulation, he could face up to 15 years in prison, and if convicted of felony witness intimidation and the NCO violations, Gould could face up to 13 years in prison.