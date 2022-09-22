Man arraigned on felony drug charges after initial investigation into illegal fireworks

IDAHO FALLS – A man was arraigned in district court Monday for multiple felonies after he was initially investigated in June for using illegal fireworks.

Cade Gabriel Jose Nish, 26, pleaded not guilty to all charges, including one count of felony grand theft of firearms, rifles, or shotguns, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony manufacturing of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and one count of misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia.

Nish and two others were originally arrested in June after Bonneville County deputies responded to a residence after a noise complaint. Someone had “observed individuals lighting off large aerial fireworks and shooting roman candles at each other,” according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies met with Nish and another woman at the home. While speaking with them, deputies noticed a “strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.”

Nish told the deputies that there was marijuana and a firearm in the kitchen.

A handgun was found inside the home, as well as “items of drug paraphernalia and THC Wax sitting near it on the counter.” Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home to locate other drugs that may be on the premises.

During the search, deputies found “over 126 grams of marijuana and THC Wax, marijuana plants and items used to grow and cultivate marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, over three grams of cocaine and various prescription pills.”

They also found a shotgun, and several rifles and handguns (7 total). They were found in areas where illegal drugs were also being stored and manufactured.

Nish was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and is expected to attend a jury trial on Jan. 3.

Though Nish has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, Nish could serve up to 49 years in prison.