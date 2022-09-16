Man arrested after allegedly chasing relative, cutting her stuffed animals

IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested and charged after reportedly chasing a relative with scissors and cutting up her stuffed animals.

Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument on Tuesday.

Idaho Falls Police responded to an Idaho Falls home around 1:20 a.m. for a disturbance call. They were told that Mendoza-Hernandez was “banging on a door where (the victim) was trying to hide from him” and that he “had scissors in his hands.”

When officers arrived, they were able to identify Mendoza-Hernandez from an encounter earlier in the night, where police had been called to the house because he was allegedly drunk and underage.

A relative told officers that Mendoza-Hernandez blamed the victim for him receiving a citation for underage drinking because she called the police.

According to court documents, Mendoza-Hernandez began cutting up the victim’s belongings with scissors, so the victim locked herself in the bathroom because “she was scared (Mendoza-Hernandez) was going to hurt her.”

Mendoza-Hernandez allegedly was “banging on the door trying to get in.”

The victim later told officers that he was “banging on the door so hard that she could see it bend from the door jam as he hit it.”

According to the police report, Mendoza-Hernandez was yelling at the victim through the door, telling her “he was going to do something violent” to her.

Officers took Mendoza-Hernandez into custody. When interviewed, he told officers that he “wanted to get revenge” on the victim for calling the police.

He admitted to “cutting up (the victim’s) stuffed animals and destroying her television,” according to police.

He also told police that he “turned the blades away when (another relative) walked in the room, because he didn’t want her to think he was going to do something horrific,” according to court documents.

Mendoza-Hernandez was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and attended his initial appearance that same day.

His bond was set to $7,500, but he later posted bail and was released on Friday.

A no-contact order was served for the victim, but a motion to terminate the order was filed and is set to be discussed at Mendoza-Hernandez’s preliminary hearing on Sept. 23.

Though Mendoza-Hernandez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted, Mendoza-Hernandez could face up to five years in prison.